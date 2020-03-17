Offshore sportsbooks are hurting so bad that they're offering betting odds on the weather

The sports world has been feeling the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19), as nearly all leagues have suspended play. A select few are playing in closed stadiums in front of no fans, but even that is ending.
Sportsbooks are hurting even more than fans, though.
Bettors currently have nothing to wager on, so sportsbooks don’t have much of a handle at all. And without a handle, they can’t continue to operate, as their revenue dwindles.
As such, they’re attempting to rectify the sports lull by offering bettors more option, like, for example, the opportunity to bet on the weather.
No, seriously.
These props are all available to be wagered on at Bovada sportsbook.
What Will Be The Maximum Temperature In Houston, TX On March 18
Over 81 Degrees Fahrenheit +140
Under 81 Degrees Fahrenheit -180
What Will Be The Maximum Temperature In Jacksonville, FL On March 18
Over 83 Degrees Fahrenheit -120
Under 83 Degrees Fahrenheit -120
What Will Be The Maximum Temperature In Los Angeles, CA On March 18
Over 61 Degrees Fahrenheit -150
Under 61 Degrees Fahrenheit +110
What Will Be The Maximum Temperature In Philadelphia, PA On March 18
Over 59 Degrees Fahrenheit +140
Under 59 Degrees Fahrenheit -180
What Will Be The Maximum Temperature In Vancouver, British Columbia On March 18
Over 12 Degrees Celsius EVEN
Under 12 Degrees Celsius -140
What Will Be The Minimum Temperature In Chicago, IL On March 18
Over 42 Degrees Fahrenheit +170
Under 42 Degrees Fahrenheit -250
What Will Be The Minimum Temperature In New York City, NY On March 18
Over 44 Degrees Fahrenheit +140
Under 44 Degrees Fahrenheit -180
What Will Be The Minimum Temperature In Phoenix, AZ On March 18
Over 46 Degrees Fahrenheit -240
Under 46 Degrees Fahrenheit +165
What Will Be The Minimum Temperature In San Antonio, TX On March 18
Over 68 Degrees Fahrenheit -120
Under 68 Degrees Fahrenheit -120
What Will Be The Minimum Temperature In Toronto, Ontario On March 18
Over 3 Degrees Celsius +140
Under 3 Degrees Celsius -180
Meteorologists may have the inside scoop here. Anyone know any?
