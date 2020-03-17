Offshore sportsbooks are hurting so bad that they're offering betting odds on the weather

The sports world has been feeling the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19), as nearly all leagues have suspended play. A select few are playing in closed stadiums in front of no fans, but even that is ending.

Sportsbooks are hurting even more than fans, though.

Bettors currently have nothing to wager on, so sportsbooks don’t have much of a handle at all. And without a handle, they can’t continue to operate, as their revenue dwindles.

As such, they’re attempting to rectify the sports lull by offering bettors more option, like, for example, the opportunity to bet on the weather.

No, seriously.

These props are all available to be wagered on at Bovada sportsbook.

What Will Be The Maximum Temperature In Houston, TX On March 18

Over 81 Degrees Fahrenheit +140

Under 81 Degrees Fahrenheit -180

What Will Be The Maximum Temperature In Jacksonville, FL On March 18

Over 83 Degrees Fahrenheit -120

Under 83 Degrees Fahrenheit -120

What Will Be The Maximum Temperature In Los Angeles, CA On March 18

Over 61 Degrees Fahrenheit -150

Under 61 Degrees Fahrenheit +110

What Will Be The Maximum Temperature In Philadelphia, PA On March 18

Over 59 Degrees Fahrenheit +140

Under 59 Degrees Fahrenheit -180

What Will Be The Maximum Temperature In Vancouver, British Columbia On March 18

Over 12 Degrees Celsius EVEN

Under 12 Degrees Celsius -140

What Will Be The Minimum Temperature In Chicago, IL On March 18

Over 42 Degrees Fahrenheit +170

Under 42 Degrees Fahrenheit -250

What Will Be The Minimum Temperature In New York City, NY On March 18

Over 44 Degrees Fahrenheit +140

Under 44 Degrees Fahrenheit -180

What Will Be The Minimum Temperature In Phoenix, AZ On March 18

Over 46 Degrees Fahrenheit -240

Under 46 Degrees Fahrenheit +165

What Will Be The Minimum Temperature In San Antonio, TX On March 18

Over 68 Degrees Fahrenheit -120

Under 68 Degrees Fahrenheit -120

What Will Be The Minimum Temperature In Toronto, Ontario On March 18

Over 3 Degrees Celsius +140

Under 3 Degrees Celsius -180

Meteorologists may have the inside scoop here. Anyone know any?