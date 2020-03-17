Rivers to Colts, Bridgewater to Panthers, and other QB tidbits

The quarterback free agency news is coming in fast and furious, and it’s all fun and games.

-Teddy Bridgewater will be the new starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers.

-Philip Rivers will be the new starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, signing a 1-year deal for roughly $25 million.

-Drew Brees is staying in New Orleans after signing a two year deal worth $50 million.

-Tom Brady won’t be returning to New England as the Patriots quarterback.

-Cam Newton has, or hasn’t, depending on who you ask, been granted permission to seek a trade. What’s interesting about this, is that the quarterback market is flooded right now, and we haven’t even gotten to the NFL Draft in April.

So while Bridgewater and Rivers are finding homes, the rest of the quarterbacks available, are all looking, and waiting.

It’s an interesting time in the NFL (excluding the obvious health crisis currently going on).

Stay tuned as the next big story to fall will be where Tom Brady winds up.