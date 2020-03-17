The HOVG Podcast: Jared Orton

By: The Hall of Very Good | March 17, 2020

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jared Orton.

The president of the Savannah Bananas talks to the boys about how he went from being a headless mascot to heading up one of minor league baseball’s most fan-friendly teams, why his team opted to go ad-free at historic Grayson Stadium, how he managed to get the team to play wearing kilts and explains the beef between his team and the Macon Bacon.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

From A Dingy Duplex To Dancing Baseball Players: The Birth Of The Savannah Bananas

How The Country’s Goofiest Baseball Team Made Millions

Stadium Journey: Grayson Stadium

Savannah Bananas baseball team removing all advertising from games this season

Introducing the first Ad-Free Ballpark. Grayson Stadium belongs to the fans. pic.twitter.com/wMCclZJb5N — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) February 25, 2020

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.