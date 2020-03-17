Why Tennis is so popular in Australia

The Australian Open remains one of the most popular sports events in the entire world every year, and a big reason for that is because Aussies are so passionate about the sport.

Australia is home to so many beautiful landmarks and points of interest, for both locals and tourists to enjoy, but it also plays host to some of the biggest sporting events across the globe.

Just look at Formula One, for example, which is so popular in the Western World. This year’s F1 was actually scheduled to kick off in Australia, as the 2020 Australian Grand Prix was going to be the first event on the tour this year. The major race that usually takes place in Melbourne, Victoria, unfortunately, has been cancelled this year, due to COVID-19 concerns. Fans in Australia that purchased tickets and planned to attend were extremely upset, as well as those that were just going to watch it on television from the comfort of their own home.

And, unfortunately for them, it’s just adding to the giant hole that sports fans have in their daily lives, with the ATP Tour having cancelled a number of events in the near future. In fact, the ATP has suspended play due to COVID-19, and there’s no timetable as to when it’ll start up again, with bettors looking at a brand new casinos list, but not being able to wager at present time.

Tennis is such a major fixture in Australia as well, as the beautiful weather and vibrant hardcourt surfaces make for such a great product. Aussies love their sports, and have been known to follow all different types of tennis players — not only the local ones that were born and raised near the country. For example, both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are revered when they come and compete in the Australian Open each year, filling the stands at Melbourne Park for every match, especially the closer it gets to the final.

Tennis has so much history in Australia as well. The Australian Open has actually existed since 1905, when it was known as the Australasian championships. It’s grown in popularity every year, and is now referred to as the “Grand Slam of Asia/Pacific,” and actually had roughly 812,000 people attend last year.

It’s such a popular sport in Australia for many reasons, and will just continue to grow down under.