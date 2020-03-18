Lions

Darius Slay actually happy with Desmond Trufant signing, hopes Lions will now trade him soon

Darius Slay actually happy with Desmond Trufant signing, hopes Lions will now trade him soon

Lions

Darius Slay actually happy with Desmond Trufant signing, hopes Lions will now trade him soon

By March 18, 2020

By: |

Most athletes vehemently disagree with the idea of teams bringing in veterans to play alongside them in their position group.

Some friendly competition can be beneficial, as players often raise the bar to play up to the expectations of their new teammates.

But Lions cornerback Darius Slay apparently doesn’t fall into that category.

Slay, in fact, felt the opposite when the Lions signed former Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant in free agency. He was previously the team’s No. 1 cornerback throughout his career, but Slay doesn’t feel threatened. In hopes, he actually hopes he’s being replaced, and that the team will now be able to trade him — and soon.

That’s an interesting spin on the move.

Lions, NFL, Promoted

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

More Sports

7hr

MLB 7hr ago

Twins fans have discussed potential since about 2012, when Minnesota drafted Byron Buxton 1st overall in the player draft. Twins fans have (…)

More Lions
Home