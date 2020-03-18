Darius Slay actually happy with Desmond Trufant signing, hopes Lions will now trade him soon

Most athletes vehemently disagree with the idea of teams bringing in veterans to play alongside them in their position group.

Some friendly competition can be beneficial, as players often raise the bar to play up to the expectations of their new teammates.

But Lions cornerback Darius Slay apparently doesn’t fall into that category.

Slay, in fact, felt the opposite when the Lions signed former Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant in free agency. He was previously the team’s No. 1 cornerback throughout his career, but Slay doesn’t feel threatened. In hopes, he actually hopes he’s being replaced, and that the team will now be able to trade him — and soon.

Congrats to my guy!!!! Hope that speeds up my trade process!! https://t.co/ZQHO3NCGuE — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) March 19, 2020

That’s an interesting spin on the move.