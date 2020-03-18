Euro 2020 postponed one year due to Coronavirus

It was supposed to a sensational soccer tournament. In June of 2020, 12 different European countries were supposed to host the biggest soccer tournament of the 2020 calendar.

That has now been officially delayed one year. On Tuesday it was announced that Euro 2020 will officially be known as Euro 2021 according to the Associated Press.

It should be noted that the tournament will still plan on taking place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia, Puskas Arena in Budapest Hungary, Arena Nationala in Bucharest, Romania, Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, San Mames in Bilbao, Spain, Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland and Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark. However, now is simply not the time for a dozen countries to host a massive soccer tournament of gigantic proportions throughout Europe.

The Coronavirus is a beast. To date in the 12 countries that were to host Euro 2020, there have been 78 484 cases. In Italy, which was supposed to host the opening game of Euro 2020 in Rome on June 11, there are now 35,713 cases of Coronavirus with 2978 deaths.

Italian soccer meanwhile continues to be hit hard with the most devastating global pandemic in our lifetime. Nine days ago Serie A, the top soccer league in Italy halted play. There are now 14, 769 cases in Spain with 638 deaths. Among those affected are 35% of the Valencia soccer team.

It is clear that the Union of European Football Associations took a remarkable step in delaying the tournament. Yes, it was required. However, they have decided to act swifter than the International Olympic Committee, who are still hoping to proceed with the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo starting in July.

This pandemic needs to be taken extremely seriously. Remember to social distance with everyone around you, even if you are healthy. Wash your hands regularly!