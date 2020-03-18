Fight of the Day: Emile Griffith vs. Nino Benvenuti

Date: April 17, 1967
Card:
Championship(s): WBA/WBC Middleweight Championships (Griffith)
Venue: Madison Square Garden
Location: New York City, New York
Date: April 17, 1967
Card:
Championship(s): WBA/WBC Middleweight Championships (Griffith)
Venue: Madison Square Garden
Location: New York City, New York
(During the global pandemic and the halt of live combat sports, we’ll be running features a little outside the box. In (…)
There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the (…)
Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing (…)
This the next in my continuing series of articles of the best Green Bay Packers players of all-time by jersey number. This includes (…)
The best part of the cold coming with wintertime is that it lets us flaunt our stylish jackets, as well as coats and hoodies. These days, (…)
The Australian Football League (AFL) is starting on 19th March 2020, with no sign of shutting down games yet for the now infamous (…)
Gambling in the UK is quite popular, and as a result, there all manners of online casinos sprouting up. Each one of them is doing its (…)
We talk a lot about the benefits of yoga, hitting the gym five times and week and eating healthy throughout the year. The internet churns (…)
All Times Eastern Golf The Skill Code: RX-Distance and Direction — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m. PGA Tour (…)
It’s been four seasons since the Bucs even finished with a winning record, but in the blink of an eye, the team has transformed into a (…)
Comments