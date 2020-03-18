JJ Watt has funny reaction to both brothers now playing for Steelers

The Steelers new strategy is apparently to stockpile as many Watt brothers as possible, apparently.

And it’s not a bad strategy if you think about it, given how TJ Watt is coming off the best season of his career, consistently wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks, and getting robbed of the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Pittsburgh was aware of that, so it elected to sign his brother — Derek — in free agency this week. Their strategy appears to be the more Watts, the better, and we don’t disagree.

Apparently, though, it’s created a bit of an awkward situation at family dinners and reunions, according to the All-Pro eldest Watt.

Well this is very unfortunate in regards to the race for “favorite uncle” for Derek’s son Logan… Also seems to put me at a severe disadvantage in the “Mom & Dad’s favorite team” category. But damn is it awesome for Derek & TJ. Could not be happier for them and for Pittsburgh. https://t.co/zbDOsj8IPz — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 17, 2020

Makes sense.