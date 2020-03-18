Touchdowns and Tangents: Corona Virus Impact and College Recruiting

Touchdowns and Tangents provides entertainment and info to get any NFL fan through their quarantine.

This week’s show starts with the devastation in football after the Corona Virus aka RIP to the XFL. They also setup the week that is NFL Free Agency.

Otherwise, coach Zohn from Game Academy Now calls in for some insights on the recruiting process. He talks about the biggest pain points in the recruiting process as well as some bits from his athletic journey.

The show wraps up with touchdowns and turnovers on the latest NFL transactions and free agency rumors. There are takes and tangents on the new proposed rules too. We also can’t forget reaction from the new CBA.

Tune into this podcast on touchdownsandtangents.com as well as your favorite podcast app if you are a football fan or casual sports fans who cares about culture and context. We are the most authentic show doing it.