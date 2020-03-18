Video of loose penguins roaming around closed Shedd Aquarium exhibits is too great for words

It’s tough to see marine life and animals caged up and confined on display for our enjoyment in zoos and aquariums, but coronavirus (COVID-19) gave a few furry fellows a bit of freedom.

The powers that be at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago had a great idea: let the penguins roam around and see some of their aquatic buddies. The aquarium has been closed to the public due to coronavirus concerns, so there was no risk involved.

Penguins are harmless, after all, and they don’t need to be in their “natural habitat” — err, display case — to survive. They can run around and coexist wherever they please if given the option.

And they were. The result is this amazing video of them parading around the aquarium.

oh my god, the chicago aquarium closed due to coronavirus, so they let the penguins run around and check out the other exhibits. (staff was present.) pic.twitter.com/YGa8CugymE — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) March 16, 2020

Awesome. Would love to see more of this.