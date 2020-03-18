Your Morning Dump...Where KD (along with 3 teammates) says he's tested positive for the coronavirus

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Kevin Durant, one of the biggest stars in the N.B.A., is one of four Nets players who tested positive for the coronavirus, he told The Athletic on Tuesday. “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” said Durant, who described himself as feeling fine. “We’re going to get through this.” At least seven N.B.A. players have tested positive for the virus. On Tuesday, the Nets announced that four of their players had tested positive, though they did not name the athletes. The team said only one of the four had shown symptoms.

Another day, another diagnosis. The toll of NBA players with the coronavirus has made it’s way to 7 as that number continues to go up as more tests come in. What’s different about this is how many players on the same team all tested positive. Before it seemed like we would just get a player here and there, but this is the first time we’ve seen this many guys on the same team with the virus.

Once again, the players who have the virus didn’t show any symptoms (besides one of them), and had no idea anything was wrong with them. Nonetheless, these players have been in quarantine and seemingly will just have to wait the virus out.

Mike Bass, a spokesman for the N.B.A., suggested that players might be a priority for testing because of their heavy travel and contact with large groups across cities.