Best CBD Gummies For Athletes

The World Anti-Doping Agency recently made the decision that CBD gummies are a perfectly legal way for athletes to enhance their performance and boost their recovery. MMA fighter Nate Diaz may have inspired that decision when he vaped CBD in a post-game interview, but successful athletes in almost every sport advocate for the use of CBD instead of traditional painkillers.

Why Are CBD Gummies So Popular With Athletes?

CBD gummies are rising in popularity among all populations in the United States and around the world, as people become more aware of their amazing benefits. An Entrepreneur.com article outlines the historical rise and speculates about the future of CBD, noting that everyone from Baby Boomers to world champion athletes are catching on.

Faster Recovery With CBD Boosts Performance

One of the main factors making CBD gummies so popular with athletes is faster recovery time. When athletes have to spend less time resting and can push themselves sooner, their performance increases faster, giving them a competitive edge. Serena Oppenheim actually discusses talks a significant amount about some of the advantages athletes are experiencing.

CBD Reduces Inflammation

Rigorous training causes tiny tears in the muscles, and the healing process is what makes an athlete stronger. CBD reduces inflammation caused by the strain, helping muscles heal faster. Reduced inflammation means reduced pain, and that leads to a better night’s sleep and a better training session the next day. Athletes are incorporating CBD gummies like the ones found at Green Entrepreneur into their sessions to promote faster healing and better rest.

CBD Promotes Better Sleep

The body heals when you sleep, but sleeping can be disrupted by sore, stiff muscles, and inflamed joints. CBD oils and gummies before bed can reduce inflammation and relax muscles so athletes can fall asleep and stay asleep.

CBD Can Replace Traditional Pain-Killers

One of the major benefits of using CBD, is that athletes report it significantly reduces pain. This is a big deal because doctors have traditionally prescribed opioids and NSAIDs for post-competition pain and injuries.

Long-term use of NSAIDs can lead to liver, kidney, and heart problems, and opioids are highly addictive. As far as researchers can tell, CBD does no damage to the body with long-term use, has very few side-effects compared to NSAIDs and opioids, and is not addictive.

CBD Increases Focus

CBD boosts serotonin production, which triggers a relaxation effect. When athletes are more relaxed and rested, they are able to push past the competition anxiety and focus on the game or fight. Better focus can mean the difference between winning and losing, and it helps prevent injuries too.



What Are the Best CBD Gummies For Athletes?

The best CBD gummies for athletes give them the most benefits without any additives. They can be taken at any time of the day or night to boost recovery, reduce soreness, inflammation, and anxiety, and promote restful sleep.

The Best CBD is Made With Organically-Grown Hemp

Athletes are careful about what they put into their bodies, and this is an especially important consideration when it comes to hemp products. Hemp is a bioaccumulator, which means that it absorbs everything in its environment. If cultivators use fertilizers or pesticides on their hemp, it will make it into the CBD gummies.

Athletes need to be careful to make sure that their CBD products are made with organically-grown hemp to avoid exposure to harmful chemicals that may reduce performance.

CBD Should be Extracted From Domestic Hemp

Several CBD brands cut costs by sourcing the hemp used to make their CBD products from other countries. This can be especially harmful because other countries do not have the same regulations that the USDA has. If the hemp is sourced somewhere else, it could be sprayed with harmful pesticides and chemicals not intended for use on human products, planted in soil that contains heavy metals, and irrigated with polluted water.

CBD Should Have a Certificate of Analysis

A certificate of analysis should be readily available for any CBD products an athlete takes so that potency and purity can be confirmed. Additionally, some sports organizations have relaxed THC rules to allow for the minimal amount that can show up in hemp-derived CBD, but others have not. A certificate of analysis can help an athlete be confident that there is no THC in their products.

Conclusion

Athletes use CBD to boost their performance because it is an all-natural way to shorten their recovery time, aid sleep, and reduce post-training pain and swelling. It is a viable replacement for traditional pain-killers and is non-addictive.

The best CBD gummies for athletes are organically and domestically-grown and comes with a certificate of analysis confirming potency and purity. You can find the kind of high-quality performance-enhancing CBD gummies if you look in the right places.