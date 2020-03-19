Shaq Barrett already making a Super Bowl guarantee now that Bucs have signed Tom Brady

The Bucs are aiming high, entering win-now mode, having signed Tom Brady to a three-year deal, and if you ask some of their players, the sky is the limit for the team.

Sure, Tampa Bay may have compiled a 7-9 record last season, but that was with a quarterback in Jameis Winston who managed to turn the ball over via the air 30 times — a feat we’ve never seen from a signal-caller who also tossed 30 touchdowns.

That’s why players are optimistic about their 2020 campaign, getting a player who has won six Super Bowls under center. And if you ask linebacker Shaquil Barrett, they’re going to the Super Bowl, which he stated during an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio.

“I was thinking ‘We’re going to the championship.’ I was excited,” Barrett said, as transcribed by USA Today. “He puts us right at the top of anything. The way we were playing late last year as a defense, we feel like the sky’s the limit for us. We should be able to make a lot of noise this year.”

There’s some bulletin-board material for the Falcons, Saints and Panthers, in their race of the NFC South title — for starters.