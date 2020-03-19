Watch Luka Doncic hilariously wipe out trying to go viral with toilet-paper trick video

Luka Doncic may be emerging as one of the best players, proving that he’s an MVP candidate, but his soccer skills could use a bit of work.

Doncic was born and raised in Slovenia, before moving to Spain to play for Real Madrid, so he’s been around plenty of soccer talk and pick-up games — unlike NBA’ers that have come up living in this country throughout their lives.

He tried to use the sport to inject a funny spin on the fact that literally no one in the United States can get any toilet paper — juggling a roll of it. Unfortunately for him, his eye-foot coordination could use a bit of work, and he kicked the roll a bit too far in front of him. The Mavs star tried to make up for it with a sliding attempt, but he ended up slipping and hitting the floor hard — much to the amusement of his girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes.

Too funny.