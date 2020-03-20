Champions Roll Call: Glory

Combat

With combat sports mostly on hold, we’ve decided it’s as good of a time as any to take a glimpse around the combat world and take stock of current world champions.  We’ll start in the UFC and work our way around major MMA, major kickboxing, and boxing world champions during the current freeze.

A quick note, defenses listed is how many defenses they’ve made during their current run with the title, if a fighter has multiple reigns.

 

Heavyweight Rico Verhoeven 56-10 9 defenses
Light Heavyweight Artem Vakhitov 20-5 5 defenses
Interim Light Heavyweight Alex Pereira 41-6 0 defenses
Middleweight Alex Pereira 41-6 5 defenses
Welterweight Cedric Doumbe 73-7-1 1 defense
Lightweight Marat Grigorian 58-11-2 2 defenses
Featherweight Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao 164-36-3 4 defenses
Women’s Bantamweight Tiffany van Soest 22-6-2 0 defenses

 

