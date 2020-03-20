Champions Roll Call: UFC

With combat sports mostly on hold, we’ve decided it’s as good of a time as any to take a glimpse around the combat world and take stock of current world champions. We’ll start in the UFC and work our way around major MMA, major kickboxing, and boxing world champions during the current freeze.

A quick note, defenses listed is how many defenses they’ve made during their current run with the title, if a fighter has multiple reigns.

UFC Heavyweight Stipe Miocic 19-3 3 defenses UFC Light Heavyweight Jon Jones 25-1 3 defenses UFC Middleweight Israel Adesanya 19-0 1 defense UFC Welterweight Kamaru Usman 16-1 1 defense UFC Lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov 28-0 1 defense UFC Featherweight Alexander Volkanovski 21-1 0 defenses UFC Bantamweight Henry Cejudo 15-2 0 defenses UFC Flyweight Vacant UFC Women’s Featherweight Amanda Nunes 19-4 0 defenses UFC Women’s Bantamweight Amanda Nunes 19-4 5 defenses