Champions Roll Call: UFC

By March 20, 2020

With combat sports mostly on hold, we’ve decided it’s as good of a time as any to take a glimpse around the combat world and take stock of current world champions.  We’ll start in the UFC and work our way around major MMA, major kickboxing, and boxing world champions during the current freeze.

A quick note, defenses listed is how many defenses they’ve made during their current run with the title, if a fighter has multiple reigns.

 

UFC Heavyweight Stipe Miocic 19-3 3 defenses
UFC Light Heavyweight Jon Jones 25-1 3 defenses
UFC Middleweight Israel Adesanya 19-0 1 defense
UFC Welterweight Kamaru Usman 16-1 1 defense
UFC Lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov 28-0 1 defense
UFC Featherweight Alexander Volkanovski 21-1 0 defenses
UFC Bantamweight Henry Cejudo 15-2 0 defenses
UFC Flyweight Vacant
UFC Women’s Featherweight Amanda Nunes 19-4 0 defenses
UFC Women’s Bantamweight Amanda Nunes 19-4 5 defenses
UFC Women’s Flyweight Valentine Shevchenko 18-3 2 defenses
UFC Women’s Strawweight Zhang Weili 21-1 1 defense

