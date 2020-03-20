Champions Roll Call: UFC

With combat sports mostly on hold, we’ve decided it’s as good of a time as any to take a glimpse around the combat world and take stock of current world champions. We’ll start in the UFC and work our way around major MMA, major kickboxing, and boxing world champions during the current freeze.
A quick note, defenses listed is how many defenses they’ve made during their current run with the title, if a fighter has multiple reigns.
|UFC Heavyweight
|Stipe Miocic
|19-3
|3 defenses
|UFC Light Heavyweight
|Jon Jones
|25-1
|3 defenses
|UFC Middleweight
|Israel Adesanya
|19-0
|1 defense
|UFC Welterweight
|Kamaru Usman
|16-1
|1 defense
|UFC Lightweight
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|28-0
|1 defense
|UFC Featherweight
|Alexander Volkanovski
|21-1
|0 defenses
|UFC Bantamweight
|Henry Cejudo
|15-2
|0 defenses
|UFC Flyweight
|Vacant
|UFC Women’s Featherweight
|Amanda Nunes
|19-4
|0 defenses
|UFC Women’s Bantamweight
|Amanda Nunes
|19-4
|5 defenses
|UFC Women’s Flyweight
|Valentine Shevchenko
|18-3
|2 defenses
|UFC Women’s Strawweight
|Zhang Weili
|21-1
|1 defense
