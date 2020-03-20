Former Lions player blasts Matt Patricia, calls him the ''worst person I’ve encountered' in career

Cornerback Darius Slay has wanted out of the Lions for over a year — finally getting his wish in a trade to the Eagles yesterday — and now we know exactly why.
It’s not as if Slay was upset at the Lions organization as a whole, he just really didn’t get along with head coach Matt Patricia. The longtime defensive coordinator cut his teeth learning from Bill Belichick in New England, so he’s known to be a disciplinarian. That style apparently didn’t sit well with Slay.
A former Lions tight end appears to agree with Slay, so he spoke up for the Lions CB in a Twitter rant. Check out what Garrett Hudson, who joined the team in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, until being released roughly a year ago, had to say.
Yeesh. Hudson isn’t the first to speak out about Patricia’s authoritative style, either. It simply doesn’t sit well with players — especially veterans.
