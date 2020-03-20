Lions

Former Lions player blasts Matt Patricia, calls him the ''worst person I’ve encountered' in career

Lions

By March 20, 2020

By

Cornerback Darius Slay has wanted out of the Lions for over a year — finally getting his wish in a trade to the Eagles yesterday — and now we know exactly why.

It’s not as if Slay was upset at the Lions organization as a whole, he just really didn’t get along with head coach Matt Patricia. The longtime defensive coordinator cut his teeth learning from Bill Belichick in New England, so he’s known to be a disciplinarian. That style apparently didn’t sit well with Slay.

A former Lions tight end appears to agree with Slay, so he spoke up for the Lions CB in a Twitter rant. Check out what Garrett Hudson, who joined the team in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, until being released roughly a year ago, had to say.

Yeesh. Hudson isn’t the first to speak out about Patricia’s authoritative style, either. It simply doesn’t sit well with players — especially veterans.

