Full details of Tom Brady's contract show it's not what we first thought it was

By March 20, 2020

There was a time when Tom Brady was the best player in the league, but those days are gone, and he’s now looking to show that he can still perform at a high level — without Bill Belichick.

Brady’s camp believed he was worth at least $30 million per year, but the market said otherwise, as teams such as the Raiders and 49ers appeared to have dropped out of the TB12 Sweepstakes fairly quickly, ahead of free agency.

But the Bucs did open up their checkbook, and they signed Brady earlier this week, in a deal that was reportedly for at least $30 million per year. It is — kind of — and it’s only for two years. To get $29.5 million each season, Brady would have to hit all his incentives.

There’s still a chance that Brady could play after this contract expires, with a no-trade clause and no franchise tag guarantee. He’d be 45 years old at that time.

