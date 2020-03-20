Latest rumors on Patriots' interest in signing Jameis Winston in free agency

It was only a few weeks ago when the Patriots had arguably the greatest quarterbacks of all time on their roster.

And now, they’re one of the only teams left scrambling to fill a void at the position — something they haven’t had to do in 20 years, when Brady took over for then-starter Drew Bledsoe.

The Patriots do have second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham on their roster, as they selected him in the fourth round of last season’s draft. He’s probably not ready to start, though, if the team really wants to remain in win-now mode. Stidham shows promise, but hasn’t started in an NFL game as of yet, and still has a ways to go in his development.

As such, it’d make sense for them to sign a veteran bridge quarterback in the meantime. Unfortunately for them, there aren’t many left to sign. The team could possibly trade to bring Jacoby Brissett back to New England — as he’d come on the cheap. They could also make a play for Cam Newton, who could be had for a draft pick, but has plenty of question marks in regards to his injury history.

Enter former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston, who threw for 5,109 yards last season. He also threw 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions — becoming the first NFL’er to ever do so in a season. Still, he’d come on the cheap, and would allow the Patriots to build up their roster by spending elsewhere.

Don’t expect them to acquire Winston, though, as it’s “unlikely.”

Asked high ranking #Patriots official if they had interest in Jameis Winston. Seems unlikely at this juncture. @nflnetwork — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 20, 2020

The turnover issues probably didn’t sit well with Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels and Co.