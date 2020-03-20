Look: Ben Roethlisberger roasted for showing off massive, grizzly beard

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t played since suffering a season-ending elbow injury on Sept. 15, and apparently, he hasn’t shaved since that time, either.

Big Ben said he wasn’t going to shave until he’s healthy to start again, and it appears that he’s kept his word. We haven’t really seen a glimpse of him since the team’s 2019 campaign ended, with a loss to the Browns in Week 17, but he clearly has not picked up a razor since that time.

Big Ben took to Twitter to send a message pleading with fans to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), which was great, but he ended up getting roasted for his thick, bushy beard — drawing comparisons to NHL star Joe Thornton, among others.

Quarantine before and after pic.twitter.com/puuEVFmb91 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 21, 2020

Big Ben throws four TDs and he's gonna whip it out https://t.co/4Rx6wKfySs — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 21, 2020

Too funny.