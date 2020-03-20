Look: James Conner hurling logs all over the place in entertaining workout video

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is very real, and athletes are looking to do whatever it takes to stay in shape, given that gyms, as well as performance and fitness centers are closing around the country.

Team facilities are closed as well, so it’s not like players can just pop in and workout with a trainer. Instead, they’re on their own — left to their own devices to work out.

Some guys are lost without their trainers, as they need that guidance, while others are just fine, as working out on their own is simply them in their element.

Steelers running back James Conner apparently falls into that category. He’s working out in the wilderness, throwing logs all over the place.

##Steelers fans should feel good about James Conner's health amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He's keeping in shape by hurling logs all over the place. Sick workout!pic.twitter.com/SKqyj7PYxA — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) March 20, 2020

That’ll get your heart pumping and upper body working.