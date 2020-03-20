Robert Kraft appears to be upset with Tom Brady over recent negotiations in cryptic quote

Tom Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft once had an extremely close relationship, but business can change — and sometimes possibly even sever — relationships in a big way, and apparently that’s what happened here.

The Patriots were hoping to re-sign Brady, who he began his NFL career with in 2000, playing under center for 20 years. He, however, had other plans. Brady never really committed to sticking with the Patriots organization after the team’s loss to the Titans in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs, and it looked as if he was always favoring life outside of Foxboro.

42-year-old Brady could’ve had the opportunity to retire as a Patriot, having his swan song and farewell tour whenever he decides it will be his final season. Instead, he elected to test the free-agent market, and eventually signed with the Tampa Bay Bucs.

As for Kraft, well, he doesn’t appear to be thrilled about how the process went.

When I spoke to Robert Kraft, he made this analogy about Tom Brady's departure: "Think about loving your wife & for whatever reason, there’s something – her father or mother – that makes life impossible for you & you have to move on but you don’t want to." @nflnetwork #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 20, 2020

Yeesh — an ugly divorce.