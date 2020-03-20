Your Morning Dump... Where Marcus Smart's got the bug

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Seven people, including Celtics’ guard Marcus Smart, employed by NBA teams were revealed as testing positive Thursday. That doubles the number of total NBA-affiliated people infected in a single day. In addition to Smart, two up-to-now unnamed Lakers, three members of the Sixers staff and one member of the Nuggets organization also have the coronavirus. Seven different teams have now been affected – Celtics, Jazz, Lakers, Sixers, Nets, Nuggets, Pistons.

I’ve had no symptoms and I feel great. But the younger generation in our country MUST self distance. This is not a joke. Not doing so is selfish. Together we can beat this, but we must beat it together by being apart for a short while. Much love!! — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

The Celtics are still waiting on test results for a few other players.

Stay safe and follow Smart’s advice.

