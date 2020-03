Champions Roll Call: Men's Boxing Heavyweight-Lightweight

With combat sports mostly on hold, we’ve decided it’s as good of a time as any to take a glimpse around the combat world and take stock of current world champions. We’ll start in the UFC and work our way around major MMA, major kickboxing, and boxing world champions during the current freeze.

A quick note, defenses listed is how many defenses they’ve made during their current run with the title, if a fighter has multiple reigns.

WBA Super Heavyweight Anthony Joshua 23-1 0 defenses WBA Regular Heavyweight Manuel Charr 31-4 0 defenses WBA Interim Heavyweight Trevor Bryan 20-0 0 defenses WBC Heavyweight Tyson Fury 30-0-1 0 defenses WBC Interim Heavyweight Dillian Whyte 27-1 0 defenses IBF Heavyweight Anthony Joshua 23-1 0 defenses WBO Heavyweight Anthony Joshua 23-1 0 defenses

WBA Super Cruiserweight Arsen Goulamirian 26-0 2 defenses WBA Regular Cruiserweight Beibut Shumenov 18-2 0 defenses WBA Interim Cruiserweight Ryad Merhy 29-1 0 defenses WBC Cruiserweight Ilunga Makabu 27-2 0 defenses IBF Cruiserweight Yuniel Dorticos 24-1 0 defenses WBO Cruiserweight Vacant

WBA Super Light Heavyweight Dmitry Bivol 17-0 6 defenses WBA Regular Light Heavyweight Jean Pascal 35-6-1 1 defense WBA Interim Light Heavyweight Dominic Boesel 30-1 0 defense WBC Light Heavyweight Artur Beterbiev 15-0 0 defenses IBF Light Heavyweight Artur Beterbiev 15-0 3 defenses WBO Light Heavyweight Vacant

WBA Super Super Middleweight Callum Smith 27-0 2 defenses WBA Regular Super Middleweight Saul Alvarez 53-1-2 1 defense WBC Super Middleweight David Benavidez 22-0 0 defense IBF Super Middleweight Caleb Plant 20-0 2 defenses WBO Super Middleweight Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 1 defense

WBA Super Middleweight Saul Alvarez 53-1-2 1 defense WBA Regular Middleweight Ryoto Murata 16-2 1 defense WBA Interim Middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. 29-2 0 defenses WBC Middleweight Jermall Charlo 30-0 3 defenses IBF Middleweight Gennady Golovkin 40-1-1 0 defenses WBO Middleweight Demetrius Andrade 29-0 3 defenses

WBA Super Junior Middleweight Jeison Rosario 20-1-1 0 defenses WBA Regular Junior Middleweight Erislandy Lara 26-3-3 0 defenses WBC Junior Middleweight Jermell Charlo 33-1 0 defenses IBF Junior Middleweight Jeison Rosario 20-1-1 0 defenses WBO Junior Middleweight Patrick Teixeira 31-1 0 defenses

WBA Super Welterweight Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 0 defenses WBA Regular Welterweight Alexander Besputin 14-0 0 defenses WBC Welterweight Errol Spence Jr. 26-0 0 defenses IBF Welterweight Errol Spence Jr. 26-0 4 defenses WBO Welterweight Terence Crawford 36-0 3 defenses

WBA Super Junior Welterweight Josh Taylor 16-0 0 defenses WBA Regular Junior Welterweight Mario Barrios 25-0 0 defenses WBA Interim Junior Welterweight Alberto Puello 17-0 0 defenses WBC Junior Welterweight Jose Carlos Ramirez 25-0 3 defenses IBF Junior Welterweight Josh Taylor 16-0 1 defense WBO Junior Welterweight Jose Carlos Ramirez 25-0 0 defenses