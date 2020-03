Champions Roll Call: Men's Boxing: Junior Lightweight-Minimumweight

With combat sports mostly on hold, we’ve decided it’s as good of a time as any to take a glimpse around the combat world and take stock of current world champions. We’ll start in the UFC and work our way around major MMA, major kickboxing, and boxing world champions during the current freeze.

A quick note, defenses listed is how many defenses they’ve made during their current run with the title, if a fighter has multiple reigns.

WBA Super Junior Lightweight Leo Santa Cruz 37-1-1 3 defenses WBA Regular Junior Lightweight Rene Alvarado 32-8 0 defenses WBA Interim Junior Lightweight Chris Colbert 14-0 0 defenses WBC Junior Lightweight Miguel Berchelt 37-1 6 defenses IBF Junior Lightweight Joseph Diaz 31-1 0 defenses WBO Junior Lightweight Jamel Herring 20-2 1 defense

WBA Super Featherweight Leo Santa Cruz 37-1-1 3 defenses WBA Regular Featherweight Xu Can 18-2 2 defenses WBC Featherweight Gary Russell Jr. 31-1 5 defenses IBF Featherweight Josh Warrington 30-0 3 defenses WBO Featherweight Shakur Stevenson 13-0 0 defenses

WBA Super Junior Featherweight Murodjon Akhmadaliev 8-0 0 defenses WBA Regular Junior Featherweight Brandon Figueroa 20-0-1 1 defense WBC Junior Featherweight Rey Vargas 34-0 5 defenses IBF Junior Featherweight Murodjon Akhmadaliev 8-0 0 defenses IBF Interim Junior Featherweight Ryosuke Iwasa 27-3 0 defenses WBO Junior Featherweight Emanuel Navarrete 31-1 5 defenses

WBA Super Bantamweight Naoya Inoue 19-0 0 defenses WBA Regular Bantamweight Guillermo Rigondeaux 20-1 0 defenses WBC Bantamweight Nordine Oubaali 17-0 2 defenses IBF Bantamweight Naoya Inoue 19-0 1 defense WBO Bantamweight Johnriel Casimero 29-4 0 defense

WBA Super Junior Bantamweight Roman Gonzalez 49-2 0 defenses WBA Regular Junior Bantamweight Andrew Moloney 21-0 0 defenses WBC Junior Bantamweight Juan Francisco Estrada 40-3 1 defense IBF Junior Bantamweight Jerwin Ancajas 32-1-2 8 defenses WBO Junior Bantamweight Kazuto Ioka 25-2 1 defense

WBA Flyweight Artem Dalakian 20-0 4 defenses WBA Interim Flyweight Luis Concepción 37-7 0 defenses WBC Flyweight Julio Cesar Martinez 16-1 1 defense IBF Flyweight Moruti Mthalane 39-2 3 defenses WBO Flyweight Vacant

WBA Super Junior Flyweight Hiroto Kyoguchi 14-0 2 defenses WBA Regular Junior Flyweight Carlos Cañizales 22-0-1 2 defenses WBA Interim Junior Flyweight Daniel Matellon 11-0 0 defenses WBC Junior Flyweight Ken Shiro 17-0 7 defenses IBF Junior Flyweight Felix Alvarado 35-2 1 defense WBO Junior Flyweight Elwin Soto 17-1 1 defense