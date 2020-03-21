Look: Derrick Henry spotted working out in local parking lot to pass the time

Gyms, athletic facilities and performance centers around the country are closing due to the coronavirus outbreak, and fitness junkies are left stranded without a paddle.

But those that are used to working out on their own are doing just fine, and apparently, Titans running back Derrick Henry falls into that category.

Henry is known for being an athletic freak, at nearly 240 pounds — all muscle. It’s a known fact that he’s earned his physique, too, spending nearly every day in the gym, even during the football season.

And now that it’s the offseason, Henry isn’t letting coronavirus hold him back. So, naturally, he just rolled up to a parking lot to work out.

Great use of the space. The parking lot suddenly looks less empty.