On a special episode of the Total Sports Live Podcast, Jovan Alford and Harrison Brown spoke with 2020 NFL Draft Prospect running back Deshawn McClease.

McClease talked about his collegiate career at Virginia Tech, having a breakout season last season with Hokies, and preparing for the draft. Last season, the 5-foot-9 running back rushed for a career-high 843 yards on 177 carries and seven touchdowns.

