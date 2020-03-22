Darius Slay plans to honor Kobe Bryant on Eagles

Darius Slay appears excited about the impending change of environment, as he was traded from the Lions to the Eagles last week.

Maybe it’s because he really didn’t get along with head coach Matt Patricia, or maybe it’s because he’s excited to play for a winning organization, with an opportunity to make a Super Bowl run.

Whatever the reason, Slay is already looking ahead, not behind, keeping focused on the job at hand. He’s even thought about what jersey number he wants, and apparently he’s looking for a change. Slay previously wore No. 23 with the Lions, but he’ll be switching to No. 24 to honor the late Kobe Bryant.

Really get to play for my favorite athlete of all time team!!! Miss ya @kobebryant ✊🏽💯 — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) March 19, 2020

He explained what he meant via an Instagram live stream on Saturday night.

“My number I’m rocking? I’m going with that two four, man. I’m rocking with two four this year. Kobe mode. Black mamba, baby. Rest in peace to the GOAT, man. Rest in peace to one of my favorite players. …I think I’m gonna look good in 24.”

Props for Slay to paying tribute to one of the greatest to ever play in the NBA.