MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Mar 22/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Alan Patrick (15-2) vs Frank Camacho (22-6) – UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira – Apr 25th

Jared Gordon (15-4) vs Matt Sayles (8-3) – UFC Fight Night 175 – May 16th

Klidson Abreu (15-4) vs Gadzhimurad Antigulov (20-6) – UFC Fight Night 176 – Jun 13th

Alexa Grasso (11-3) vs Ji Yeo Kim (9-2-2) – UFC on ESPN 9 – Jun 27th

