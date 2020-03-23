Combat

Fight of the Day: David Tua vs. Ike Ibeabuchi

Fight of the Day: David Tua vs. Ike Ibeabuchi

Combat

Fight of the Day: David Tua vs. Ike Ibeabuchi

By March 23, 2020

By |

 

Date: June 7, 1997
Card:
Championship(s): WBC International Heavyweight Championship (Tua)
Venue: ARCO Arena
Location: Sacramento, California

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home