Patriots bring back Brian Hoyer for the third time

Brian Hoyer is back baby!

Back with the New England Patriots after signing a 1-year deal, Hoyer will have a chance to compete for the starting job in 2020. The move all but ends any and all speculation of the Patriots making a move for Andy Dalton or Cam Newton, or bringing in Jameis Winston.

The move also makes it very clear that the Patriots are all but set at the quarterback position, with only the draft coming up in April, as their next option to add another passer. And that could happen, as New England has met with several quarterbacks in pre-draft workouts, including Jordan Love and Jake Fromm.

Currently, the Patriots have three quarterbacks on the roster- Cody Kessler, Brian Hoyer, and last year’s 4th round pick, Jarrett Stidham. They also have 12 picks in the upcoming draft, one in the first, and three 3rd rounders, meaning that any chance of getting a quarterback like Fromm or Love, would have to be in the first round, unless one of them falls pretty drastically down the board.

For now, the Patriots are okay at the one position they haven’t really had to worry too much about since 2001, but there is still a sense of uncertainty. With Hoyer, they add a quarterback who knows the system and the coaches.

It’s not a splash signing, but it is a signing with a ton of familiarity from both sides. Brian Hoyer is back with the Patriots- again, just like it should always be.