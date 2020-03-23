UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Mar 23/20

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 6 Daniel Cormier Heavyweight 584 2 2 4 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 521 3 3 2 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 508.5 4 4 1W Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 494 5 7 5 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 485 6 5 7 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 470.5 7 6 3 Henry Cejudo Bantamweight 467 8 8 13 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 426 9 13 1 Jon Jones Light Heavyweight 396 10 9 11 Max Holloway Featherweight 391.5 11 11 8 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 356 12 10 10 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 351 13 20 3W Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 350.5 14 12 14 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 334 15 14 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 319 16 15 9 Conor McGregor Welterweight 305 17 16 Colby Covington Welterweight 303.5 18 17 Brian Ortega Featherweight 297 18 17 6W Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 297 20 19 Leon Edwards Welterweight 289.5 21 24 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 282 22 21 12 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 270.5 23 51 2W Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 256 24 22 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 253 25 26 Dan Hooker Lightweight 244 25 103 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 244 27 27 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 228 28 28 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 219.5 29 29 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 218 30 23 Kevin Lee Lightweight 203 31 101 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 200.5 32 30 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 200 33 31 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 199.5 34 118 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 197.5 35 32 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 195 35 32 4W Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweight 195 37 34 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 194 38 35 Darren Till Middleweight 191 39 36 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 187 40 37 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 184 41 77 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 183 42 39 Anthony Rocco Martin Welterweight 177 43 41 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 176.5 44 42 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 176 45 43 Josh Emmett Lightweight 175 45 43 Luke Rockhold Light Heavyweight 175 45 43 Ricardo Lamas Featherweight 175 48 48 Derek Brunson Middleweight 172 48 48 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 172 50 50 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 171 51 51 Petr Yan Bantamweight 168.5 52 53 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 165 53 54 Niko Price Welterweight 163 54 55 Josh Emmett Featherweight 161 55 57 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 159 56 58 Paulo Costa Middleweight 157 57 59 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 156 58 38 Paul Felder Lightweight 155.5 59 39 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 153 59 61 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 153 61 46 15 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 152.5 62 62 Anthony Pettis Lightweight 148 62 62 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 148 64 64 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 145 65 66 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 143.5 66 117 Neil Magny Welterweight 143 67 67 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 142 67 47 Yoel Romero Middleweight 142 69 109 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 141.5 70 68 Gunnar Nelson Welterweight 139 71 69 Ryan Hall Featherweight 138.5 72 70 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 138 73 71 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweight 137.5 74 72 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 136 74 NR Fabricio Werdum Heavyweight 136 76 60 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 134.5 77 73 Claudio Silva Welterweight 134 78 79 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 133.5 79 75 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 133 80 76 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 132.5 81 77 Vicente Luque Welterweight 132 82 80 Matt Brown Welterweight 131 83 83 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 130 83 83 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 130 85 85 Jose Aldo Bantamweight 129 86 120 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 127.5 87 87 Frankie Edgar Featherweight 126 87 80 9W Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 126 89 87 Rob Font Bantamweight 126 90 89 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 124.5 91 93 Chris Weidman Light Heavyweight 120 92 55 5W Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Strawweight 119 93 91 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 117 93 90 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 117 95 94 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 116.5 95 94 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 116.5 95 94 Uriah Hall Middleweight 116.5 98 97 Brad Tavares Middleweight 116 98 97 Geoff Neal Welterweight 116 100 99 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 115.5 101 82 James Krause Middleweight 114.5 101 73 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 114.5 103 100 Walt Harris Heavyweight 114 104 64 Demian Maia Welterweight 113 104 92 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 113 106 82 James Vick Welterweight 112 106 103 Song Yadong Bantamweight 112 108 106 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 111.5 108 106 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 111.5 110 108 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 111 111 109 David Teymur Lightweight 110 112 111 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 109.5 113 148 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 106.5 114 113 Randy Brown Welterweight 106 115 114 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 105.5 116 115 Drew Dober Lightweight 104.5 116 115 Shane Burgos Featherweight 104.5 118 119 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 102 119 127 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 101 120 121 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 100 121 122 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 99.5 122 103 Alexey Kunchenko Welterweight 99 123 123 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 98 123 123 Edson Barboza Lightweight 98 123 123 Warlley Alves Welterweight 98 126 127 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 97 126 127 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 97 128 131 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 96 128 131 7W Tatiana Suarez Women’s Strawweight 96 130 133 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 95.5 131 134 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 94.5 132 135 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 94 133 136 Nik Lentz Featherweight 93.5 134 181 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 92 134 112 Li Jingliang Welterweight 92 134 147 Renato Moicano Lightweight 92 137 143 Andre Fili Featherweight 90 137 137 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 90 139 141 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 88 140 325 Arnold Allen Featherweight 86.5 140 127 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 86.5 142 269 Brendan Allen Middleweight 86 142 123 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 86 142 144 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 86 145 145 Nate Diaz Welterweight 85.5 146 146 Darren Elkins Featherweight 85 147 148 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Light Heavyweight 84 147 148 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 84 149 153 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 82.5 149 281 Trevin Giles Middleweight 82.5 151 154 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 82 152 279 John Dodson Bantamweight 81.5 153 169 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 81 153 157 8W Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 81 155 158 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 80.5 156 159 Matt Schnell Flyweight 80 156 159 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 80 158 162 Davi Ramos Lightweight 78.5 159 163 Dan Ige Featherweight 77.5 160 165 Mike Perry Welterweight 75.5 161 167 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 75 161 167 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 75 161 139 Ilir Latifi Heavyweight 75 161 142 Yancy Medeiros Lightweight 75 165 170 Alexander Yakovlev Lightweight 74 165 170 Lyman Good Welterweight 74 167 172 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 73.5 167 172 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 73.5 167 172 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight 73.5 170 175 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Flyweight 73 171 177 Rustam Khabilov Welterweight 72.5 172 154 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 72 172 154 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 72 172 219 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 72 175 140 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 71.5 176 159 Jake Matthews Welterweight 70 177 184 Ricardo Ramos Featherweight 69 178 183 Alan Jouban Welterweight 68.5 178 185 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 68.5 180 187 10W Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 68 180 261 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 68 180 187 Zak Cummings Middleweight 68 183 189 Dwight Grant Welterweight 67.5 183 189 Mickey Gall Welterweight 67.5 185 191 Stefan Struve Heavyweight 67 186 164 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 66.5 186 165 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 66.5 188 193 Joe Lauzon Lightweight 66 189 195 Alex Perez Flyweight 65.5 189 195 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 65.5 191 250 Grant Dawson Featherweight 65 191 151 Jim Miller Lightweight 65 191 185 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 65 191 198 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 65 195 199 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 64.5 196 200 Urijah Faber Bantamweight 64 197 206 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 63.5 198 NR Evan Dunham Lightweight 63 198 235 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 63 198 202 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 63 198 178 Tom Breese Middleweight 63 202 178 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 62.5 203 203 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 62 203 203 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 62 205 266 Megan Anderson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 61.5 206 206 12W Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 61 206 200 Luis Pena Lightweight 61 208 178 Alex Morono Welterweight 60.5 209 208 Doo Ho Choi Featherweight 60 209 NR Khaos Williams Welterweight 60 209 208 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 60 212 210 Sam Alvey Light Heavyweight 59 212 210 Sergei Pavlovich Heavyweight 59 214 213 Clay Guida Lightweight 58.5 214 420 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 58.5 216 191 Chas Skelly Featherweight 58 217 214 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 57 217 193 11W Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 57 217 261 Song Kenan Welterweight 57 220 215 Eryk Anders Middleweight 56.5 220 215 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 56.5 222 220 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 54.5 223 221 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 54 224 195 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 53.5 225 238 Ray Borg Flyweight 53 225 223 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 53 227 224 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 52.5 228 226 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 52 228 226 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 52 230 228 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 51 230 228 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 51 230 228 Michael Johnson Lightweight 51 233 231 Darren Stewart Middleweight 50.5 234 232 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 50 234 205 Tim Means Welterweight 50 236 233 Nicco Montano Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 49.5 236 233 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 49.5 238 235 15W Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 49 238 235 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 49 240 238 Brett Johns Bantamweight 48 240 238 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 48 242 243 Amanda Ribas Women’s Strawweight 47 242 243 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 47 242 243 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 47 245 246 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 46.5 246 248 Blagoy Ivanov Heavyweight 46 247 222 John Makdessi Lightweight 45.5 247 249 Karl Roberson Middleweight 45.5 249 345 Jalin Turner Lightweight 45 249 246 Lando Vannata Lightweight 45 251 250 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 44.5 252 253 Charles Rosa Featherweight 44 252 253 Stevie Ray Lightweight 44 254 256 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 43.5 255 238 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 43 255 257 Devonte Smith Lightweight 43 255 257 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 43 255 257 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 43 259 261 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 42.5 260 264 Danny Roberts Welterweight 42 260 334 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 42 262 265 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 41.5 263 242 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 41 264 267 Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 40.5 264 267 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 40.5 266 269 Anderson Silva Middleweight 40 266 269 Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight 40 266 250 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 40 266 269 Khama Worthy Lightweight 40 266 269 Markus Perez Middleweight 40 266 269 Mike Grundy Featherweight 40 266 269 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 40 273 277 13W Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 39.5 274 253 Kevin Aguilar Featherweight 39 275 280 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 38 275 257 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 38 277 281 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 37.5 278 303 Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 37 279 215 Ryan Benoit Bantamweight 36.5 280 284 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 36 280 269 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 36 282 286 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 35 282 NR Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight 35 282 288 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 35 285 438 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 34.5 286 11 Alex Caceres Featherweight 34 286 469 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 34 288 291 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 33.5 288 291 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 33.5 290 293 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 33 290 293 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 33 292 295 Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 32.5 292 295 Poliana Botelho Women’s Flyweight 32.5 294 NR Alan Patrick Lightweight 32 294 324 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 32 294 297 Eric Spicely Middleweight 32 294 297 Kevin Holland Middleweight 32 294 284 Michel Pereira Welterweight 32 294 297 Tim Elliott Flyweight 32 300 277 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 31.5 301 302 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 31 302 288 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 30.5 303 303 Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight 30 303 303 Charles Jourdain Featherweight 30 303 303 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy Heavyweight 30 303 303 Frank Camacho Lightweight 30 303 286 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 30 303 303 Kyle Nelson Featherweight 30 309 310 Cub Swanson Featherweight 29.5 310 343 Maryna Moroz Women’s Flyweight 29 311 311 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 28.5 311 311 14W Nina Ansaroff Women’s Strawweight 28.5 313 313 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 28 314 314 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 27.5 314 325 Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 27.5 314 314 Don Madge Lightweight 27.5 314 314 Jack Marshman Middleweight 27.5 314 314 Shane Young Featherweight 27.5 319 NR Jake Collier Heavyweight 27 319 303 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 27 319 319 Wu Yanan Women’s Flyweight 27 322 320 Danny Henry Featherweight 26.5 322 320 Laureano Staropoli Welterweight 26.5 322 320 Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 26.5 325 376 Felicia Spencer Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 26 325 323 Gian Villante Heavyweight 26 327 325 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 25 327 345 Billy Quarantillo Featherweight 25 327 314 Douglas Silva de Andrade Featherweight 25 327 325 Herbert Burns Featherweight 25 327 488 Jordan Griffin Featherweight 25 327 325 Juan Espino Heavyweight 25 327 325 Julio Arce Featherweight 25 327 NR Spike Carlyle Featherweight 25 327 325 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 25 327 325 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 25 327 325 Yorgan De Castro Heavyweight 25 338 334 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Flyweight 24.5 338 438 Brad Riddell Lightweight 24.5 338 334 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 24.5 338 334 Matt Frevola Lightweight 24.5 338 334 Sabina Mazo Women’s Flyweight 24.5 343 342 Enrique Barzola Bantamweight 24 344 357 Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 23.5 345 344 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 23 346 345 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweight 22.5 346 345 Klidson Abreu Light Heavyweight 22.5 346 345 Maurice Greene Heavyweight 22.5 346 345 Takashi Sato Welterweight 22.5 350 351 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 22 350 351 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 22 352 354 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Strawweight 21.5 352 354 Alex White Lightweight 21.5 354 373 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 21 354 357 Justin Ledet Light Heavyweight 21 356 360 Oskar Piechota Middleweight 20.5 357 361 Brianna Van Buren Women’s Strawweight 20 357 361 Charles Byrd Middleweight 20 357 361 David Zawada Welterweight 20 357 361 Jared Gordon Lightweight 20 357 361 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 20 357 361 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 20 357 334 Max Griffin Welterweight 20 357 361 Punahele Soriano Middleweight 20 357 361 Teemu Packalen Lightweight 20 366 371 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 19.5 366 371 Makhmud Muradov Middleweight 19.5 368 351 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Flyweight 19 369 374 Alexis Davis Women’s Flyweight 18.5 369 374 Cortney Casey Women’s Flyweight 18.5 369 354 Mark De La Rosa Flyweight 18.5 372 376 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 18 372 376 Christos Giagos Lightweight 18 372 376 Dalcha Lungiambula Light Heavyweight 18 372 376 Kron Gracie Featherweight 18 376 382 Darko Stosic Light Heavyweight 17.5 376 382 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 17.5 376 361 Shana Dobson Women’s Flyweight 17.5 379 385 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 17 380 387 Teruto Ishihara Bantamweight 16.5 381 388 Bartosz Fabinski Welterweight 16 381 388 Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 16 383 401 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 15.5 384 391 Joe Solecki Lightweight 15 385 392 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 14.5 385 438 Sean Brady Welterweight 14.5 387 394 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 14 387 388 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 14 387 407 Mark Madsen Lightweight 14 387 385 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 14 391 395 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 13.5 391 395 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 13.5 391 395 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 13.5 391 395 Steven Peterson Featherweight 13.5 395 399 Mike Trizano Featherweight 13 395 392 Rogerio Bontorin Flyweight 13 397 401 Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 12 397 401 Court McGee Welterweight 12 397 401 Erik Koch Welterweight 12 400 405 Justine Kish Women’s Flyweight 11.5 401 406 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 11 402 407 Aleksa Camur Light Heavyweight 10 402 488 Danaa Batgerel Bantamweight 10 402 407 Hunter Azure Bantamweight 10 402 407 Jack Shore Bantamweight 10 402 407 John Phillips Middleweight 10 402 488 Journey Newson Bantamweight 10 402 488 Justin Tafa Heavyweight 10 402 407 Mike Davis Featherweight 10 402 407 Ottman Azaitar Lightweight 10 402 407 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 10 402 488 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 10 402 407 Randy Costa Bantamweight 10 402 488 Raulian Paiva Flyweight 10 402 407 Tristan Connelly Lightweight 10 416 438 Giga Chikadze Featherweight 9.5 416 420 Heili Alateng Bantamweight 9.5 418 422 Benito Lopez Bantamweight 9 418 422 Cole Smith Bantamweight 9 418 407 Loma Lookboonmee Women’s Strawweight 9 418 422 Matt Sayles Featherweight 9 418 407 Miles Johns Bantamweight 9 418 407 Veronica Macedo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9 424 425 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 8.5 424 425 Davey Grant Bantamweight 8.5 424 425 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 8.5 424 425 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 8.5 424 425 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Flyweight 8.5 424 425 Nad Narimani Featherweight 8.5 430 431 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 8 430 431 Trevor Smith Middleweight 8 432 435 Liu Pingyuan Bantamweight 7.5 432 435 Sheymon Moraes Featherweight 7.5 434 431 Emil Meek Welterweight 7 435 438 Abu Azaitar Middleweight 5 435 438 Alex da Silva Lightweight 5 435 438 Andre Muniz Middleweight 5 435 438 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 5 435 438 Askar Askarov Flyweight 5 435 438 Bevon Lewis Middleweight 5 435 NR Brok Weaver Lightweight 5 435 438 Chase Hooper Featherweight 5 435 NR David Dvorak Flyweight 5 435 438 Jamahal Hill Light Heavyweight 5 435 438 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 5 435 438 Jun Yong Park Middleweight 5 435 NR Karol Rosa Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 5 435 438 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 5 435 NR Kyler Phillips Bantamweight 5 435 438 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 5 435 438 Miguel Baeza Welterweight 5 435 438 Miranda Granger Women’s Flyweight 5 435 438 Mizuki Inoue Women’s Strawweight 5 435 438 Omar Morales Lightweight 5 435 438 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 5 435 438 Raphael Pessoa Heavyweight 5 435 438 Sean Woodson Featherweight 5 435 438 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 5 435 438 Shamil Gamzatov Light Heavyweight 5 435 438 Su Mudaerji Flyweight 5 435 438 Tracy Cortez Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 5 435 438 Wellington Turman Middleweight 5 435 NR Yousef Zalal Featherweight 5 464 438 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 4.5 464 438 Callan Potter Welterweight 4.5 464 469 Chris Fishgold Featherweight 4.5 464 469 Daniel Teymur Featherweight 4.5 464 469 Felipe Colares Bantamweight 4.5 464 469 Geraldo de Freitas Bantamweight 4.5 464 469 Luiz Garagorri Featherweight 4.5 464 469 Miranda Granger Women’s Strawweight 4.5 464 438 Saparbek Safarov Middleweight 4.5 464 469 Sergey Khandozhko Welterweight 4.5 464 469 Tanner Boser Heavyweight 4.5 464 469 Thiago Moises Lightweight 4.5 464 469 Vince Morales Bantamweight 4.5 477 483 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 4 477 483 Bobby Green Lightweight 4 477 469 Deron Winn Middleweight 4 477 483 Jordan Espinosa Flyweight 4 477 483 Nadia Kassem Women’s Flyweight 4 482 487 Syuri Kondo Women’s Strawweight 3.5 483 NR Aalon Cruz Featherweight 0 483 488 Abubakar Nurmagomedov Welterweight 0 483 488 Adam Yandiev Middleweight 0 483 488 Alen Amedovski Middleweight 0 483 488 Anderson dos Santos Bantamweight 0 483 488 Antonio Arroyo Middleweight 0 483 488 Ariane Carnelossi Women’s Strawweight 0 483 NR Austin Lingo Featherweight 0 483 488 Ben Sosoli Heavyweight 0 483 488 Bruno Silva Flyweight 0 483 488 Cole Williams Welterweight 0 483 NR Darrick Minner Featherweight 0 483 488 Dequan Townsend Light Heavyweight 0 483 488 Diana Belbita Women’s Flyweight 0 483 488 Domingo Pilarte Bantamweight 0 483 488 Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 0 483 488 Duda Santana Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 483 488 Fares Ziam Lightweight 0 483 488 Gabriel Silva Bantamweight 0 483 488 Hannah Goldy Women’s Strawweight 0 483 488 Jacob Kilburn Featherweight 0 483 NR Jamall Emmers Featherweight 0 483 488 Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight 0 483 488 Jeff Hughes Heavyweight 0 483 488 Jonathan Pearce Lightweight 0 483 NR Joshua Culibao Lightweight 0 483 488 Justin Frazier Heavyweight 0 483 488 Khadis Ibragimov Light Heavyweight 0 483 488 Lerone Murphy Featherweight 0 483 488 Liana Jojua Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 483 488 Maki Pitolo Welterweight 0 483 488 Mallory Martin Women’s Strawweight 0 483 488 Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight 0 483 488 Martin Day Bantamweight 0 483 488 Matt Wiman Lightweight 0 483 488 Michel Batista Heavyweight 0 483 488 Mitch Gagnon Bantamweight 0 483 488 Nate Landwehr Featherweight 0 483 488 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 0 483 NR Norma Dumont Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 483 488 Ode Osbourne Bantamweight 0 483 488 Rodrigo Vargas Lightweight 0 483 488 Roman Kopylov Middleweight 0 483 NR Shanna Young Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 483 NR Steve Garcia Lightweight 0 483 488 Suman Mokhtarian Featherweight 0 483 488 Sung Bin Jo Featherweight 0 483 NR T.J. Brown Featherweight 0 483 NR Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 0 483 488 Todd Duffee Heavyweight 0 483 488 Tony Gravely Bantamweight 0 483 488 Tyson Nam Flyweight 0 483 488 Vanessa Melo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 483 488 Vinicius Moreira Light Heavyweight 0 483 488 Zarah Fairn dos Santos Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 483 488 Zelim Imadaev Welterweight 0

Check back Friday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)