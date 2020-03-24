2020 Fantasy Baseball Prospects to lookout for 

The 2020 Baseball draft season is here. It is here that you can create your team to participate in the MLB fantasy league. As you do, we have a few prospects that you need to keep your eyes open for.

2020 Fantasy MLB Prospects

Drafting an MLB Fantasy may be a long and tiring process. However, we do have some players that we can help you with.

OF Luis Robert, CWS

Robert is the type of guy to give you 35 to 40 home runs. He is also very much capable of stealing 20-25 bases as well. With those numbers, any team would want him. However, he has the disadvantage of striking out too much. This means that he could have a lower than perfect batting average.

2B Gavin Lux, LAD

Lux has the capability of stealing 20 bases and on top of that, he managed to hit 392 last season. He knows how to use the strike zone and can hit for both power and all fields. At the rate he is going, he has very high chances of being the NL Rookie of the Year.

OF Dylan Carlson, STL

Carlson is a player who has a lot to offer if given the chance. He has a tremendous plate discipline as well as solid power. Adding the 15 -20 stolen bases, you have a player who can produce across the board.

1B Evan White, SEA

White is the best defensive player that you could ever have. He also has a great compact swing and a solid batting eye. He may not be able to hit 30 homers in a season, however, he can hit 280 with 20hrs regularity.

SP Jesus Luzardo, OAK

By the end of the AL season, Luzardo has the potential to be part of the top 15 pitchers. He is an excellent pitcher and can cause a great change to the team. While he may not have been able to be available at the beginning of the 2019 season, we saw just what he was capable when he returned in September.