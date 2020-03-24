Combat

Fight of the Day: Kozo Takeda vs. Mike Zambidis

Fight of the Day: Kozo Takeda vs. Mike Zambidis

Combat

Fight of the Day: Kozo Takeda vs. Mike Zambidis

By March 24, 2020

By |

 

Date: April 4, 2007
Card: K-1 World MAX 2007 World Elite Showcase
Championship(s):
Venue: Yokohama Arena
Location: Yokohama, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home