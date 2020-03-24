Look: Baker Mayfield roasted for hilariously awful attempt at 'Push-Up Challenge'

The current trend among athletes is to pump out as many push-ups as they possibly can while they’re home quarantined or messing around their house, along with “soap treadmills” and more.

They’re doing whatever they can to refrain from getting bored, while also interacting with their followers via social media to spark communication with the outside world.

It’s been fun to watch guys bang out close to 100 push-ups or thereabout, but even more entertaining to have watched others come up short. That was the case with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who tried to do the challenge, but barely even went a quarter of the way down.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield joins in on the push-up challenge pic.twitter.com/UsoHu59UN5 — BrownsWave \: (@Brownswave) March 22, 2020

Fans had some jokes about it afterward as well.

Case Keenum confirmed starting qb — Shane Linton (@Shaneathon_) March 22, 2020

Those looked like the push-ups kids do in grade school. They don’t count.