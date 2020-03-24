Zion Williamson already garnering accolades in New Orleans by getting baby penguin named after him

Pelicans big man Zion Williamson is already on his way to becoming the face of New Orleans sports, it seems.

Williamson is a generational talent, and was selected by the team with the first pick in this year’s draft. It seemed like a passing-of-the-torch moment, as he’s only 19 years of age, while Drew Brees — the current GOAT in New Orleans sports — is 41, and may only have another season left in him.

But Zion, on the other hand, has delivered in a big way, averaging a ridiculous 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in his rookie season thus far, since returning from injury.

Not only that, he’s now got a baby penguin named after him. The Audubon Aquarium of the Americas has named its newest addition — born Feb. 17 — Baby Penguin Zion, sharing the announcement in the Instagram post below.

High praise for sure.