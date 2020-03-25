Bruce Arians shares funny take about how he initially felt getting opportunity to coach Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is known as the quarterback whisperer, and now he’s getting the opportunity to work with arguably the greatest signal-caller of all time.

Arians has coached the likes of Carson Palmer, Andrew Luck and Ben Roethlisberger — among others. This past season was quite a step down for him, though, as he was relegated to working with Jameis Winston — the only quarterback to ever throw at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season.

But now he’s getting rewarded for his patience, with the Bucs having landed Brady, a six-time Super Bowl winner. Arians has been to the big game, but has never won it, and that’s exactly what his goal is this season, and likely in the next one as well.

How’d Arians initially react to the Brady news? In the most Arians way possible.

"What are you smoking and can you get me some?" – Bruce Arians on what he would have said if you told him a few years back, while retired, that he would be coaching Tom Brady. @dpshow — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) March 25, 2020

Classic BA.