Fight of the Day: Chris Bradford vs. Roel Mannaart

By March 25, 2020

Date: November 24, 2019
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix 2019 in Yokohama
Championship(s): K-1 Heavyweight Championship (Mannaart)
Venue: Yokohama Arena
Location: Yokohama, Japan

 

