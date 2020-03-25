Udonis Haslem sends strong message to spring breakers at beaches helping spread coronavirus

Florida didn’t really have a coronavirus (COVID-19) problem roughly 10 days ago, but thanks to the careless spring breakers, they do now.

The college kids paid no attention to the warnings about how they could spread the disease, even if they weren’t necessarily feeling the symptoms of it. Instead, they flocked to the beaches and nightclubs like they usually do, until those things were shut down later in the week — causing them to instead gather in the streets.

COVID-19 has now spread in Florida at a precipitous rate, and it’s fair to blame those that are still attempting to travel and gather there. Heat big man Udonis Haslem sent a strong message to those that are flocking to beaches and essentially spreading the virus, in an article he published on The Players’ Tribune.

“This ain’t about me. It ain’t about you. This thing is about us,” Haslem wrote. “This virus is going to affect everybody, especially the most vulnerable.

“This ain’t your (expletive) beach, bruh. This is not your spring break. This sh– is real life. …this sh– is life and death.”

He’s absolutely right. Selfish decisions are killing our country right now, and it’s time for all of us to abide by the rules in place.