Video of Tua Tagovailoa working out shows he's nearly fully healthy following hip surgery

It’s currently unclear which NFL team will make a move and draft Alabama product Tua Tagovailoa next month, but we do know that he’s already back moving well.

The Redskins or Lions are currently in the best position to take Tagovailoa, if they do like him, although generational pass rusher Chase Young makes more sense for Washington. Either team, however, could look to trade down and stockpile picks, while a team such as the Chargers, Dolphins or maybe even Patriots could make a play to move up and take Tua.

He did undergo hip surgery a few months ago, but apparently, he’s already back moving well. A recent video shows Tagovailoa moving literally and throwing, and he looks good.

Practicing social distancing with the long ball today. Feels good to spin it again. #Process pic.twitter.com/BZnBF7Sfdc — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) March 24, 2020

Tua really is fun to watch, even just working out. He’s a special talent.