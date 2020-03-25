Watch crazy dog leap out of car window to try to fight other dog

One particular dog was ready to risk it all in a recent squabble with his counterpart, while sitting in traffic.

Road rage doesn’t just pertain to humans, apparently, as no one really likes being cooped up somewhere while not really making any progress.

Even dogs.

Two particular dogs were barking at each other hanging out their windows in the vehicles they were in, while the cars were stopped. One was so amped up that he actually jumped out of the car window so he could go nearly face-to-face with his counterpart.

Other dog was all bark until he pulled up on him. @icanteven (Via ig:Nate.till) (also shoutout to whoever helped grandpa get his dog back) pic.twitter.com/JBxYHLmxNm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 25, 2020

Say that to my face!