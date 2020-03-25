Promoted

Watch crazy dog leap out of car window to try to fight other dog

Watch crazy dog leap out of car window to try to fight other dog

Promoted

Watch crazy dog leap out of car window to try to fight other dog

By March 25, 2020

By |

One particular dog was ready to risk it all in a recent squabble with his counterpart, while sitting in traffic.

Road rage doesn’t just pertain to humans, apparently, as no one really likes being cooped up somewhere while not really making any progress.

Even dogs.

Two particular dogs were barking at each other hanging out their windows in the vehicles they were in, while the cars were stopped. One was so amped up that he actually jumped out of the car window so he could go nearly face-to-face with his counterpart.

Say that to my face!

Promoted

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

More Sports

More Promoted
Home