Broncos suddenly emerging as one of top landing spots for Cam Newton

It was only year ago when Cam Newton — the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft — was the Panthers’ franchise quarterback, as the team looked to build on its previous success and make a playoff run.

Instead, however, Newton suffered a Lisfranc injury in August, having to undergo surgery, and missing the entire 2019 season. The Panthers then fell apart, going 5-11, and firing longtime head coach Ron Rivera.

And now, in just the last week, the Panthers have signed Teddy Bridgewater, and also released Newton. He’s currently attempting to join a contending team in the need for a signal-caller, but the quarterback carousel came and went so quickly last week, that only a few squads still fit that bill.

It’s no surprise that the Redskins remain as the favorite to sign Newton, potentially reuniting him with Rivera. The Patriots make sense as well, having lost Tom Brady in free agency.

However, all of a sudden, the Broncos have shot up the odds board to land Newton, being tied with the Patriots at +300, according to BetOnline.

Odds for what team Cam Newton will be on for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season (BetOnline): Redskins +200

Broncos/Patriots +300

Dolphins +400

Chargers +500

Jaguars +900

Raiders +1600

Steelers +2800

Bengals +4000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 26, 2020

It sounds crazy at first glance, but the Broncos do make sense, as they have a lot of talent on their roster, and a general manager squarely on the hot seat, in John Elway. Drew Lock showed some promise in his rookie season, but it’s unlikely that he’s ready to start and play an entire season, if the team wants to win. Signing Newton and allowing Lock to sit and watch for a full season makes sense.