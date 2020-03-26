Combat

Fight of the Day: Davor Sefanek vs. Migran Arutyunyan

By March 26, 2020

Date: August 16, 2016
Card: 2016 Summer Olympics
Championship(s): Greco-Roman 66kg Gold Medal
Venue: Carioca Arena 2
Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

 

