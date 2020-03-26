Former Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy wasn't surprised Tom Brady left patriots, could 'see writing on the wall'

It’s been said that the Patriots players and staff were shocked that Tom Brady elected to leave the team he had previously spent 20 years with, but not everyone apparently felt that way.

Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy has been one of the team’s leaders over the past few years, so he knows Brady well, and it appears that he wasn’t blown away by the GOAT’s major announcement last week.

Brady first informed the sports world he’d be leaving the Patriots via social media, with the news of him signing with the Bucs coming soon after. Van Noy looked at the timeline and the amount of money Brady was paid, and it made sense to him, even though it shocked others.

“I was just like everybody else: I was shocked a little bit, but I felt like I could see the writing on the wall with just how things went and just how things played out,” he said during an interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub, via NESN. “I wish he was a lifer in New England because I think that would have been a really cool story. But I’m happy for him. He got what he wanted, a $50 million contract guaranteed. That is amazing. It doesn’t matter how much money you’ve earned, that’s still a bunch of money.”

It really does make more sense that many in the NFL world initially believed when reacting to it. Sure, Brady’s logic may be a bit flawed, and he may regret the decision, but he simply wanted to see how it’d feel to play for an organization not named the Patriots, and a super-cool, down-to-earth head coach, in Bruce Arians. Van Noy did the same thing in signing with the Dolphins.