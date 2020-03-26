Friday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

NCAA Tournament Classics

2010 Sweet 16: Kansas State vs. Xavier — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

2013 Sweet 16: Michigan vs,. Kansas — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

2017 Sweet 16: Florida vs. Wisconsin — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1:30 p.m.

Trackside Live! Santa Anita — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Georges St-Pierre vs. B.J. Penn — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

MLB

1986 National League Championship Series

Game 5: Houston Astros at New York Mets — MLB Network, 2:30 p.m.

Game 6: New York Mets at Houston Astros — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NBA

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Classics

2016 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals: Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

2019 Western Conference Semifinals: Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

2013 Western Conference Final: Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks — NBCSN, midnight

Soccer

90 Years of Stories: Larranga vs. Gorriz — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Lo Mejor de UEFA Champions League — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News and Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

E:60: includes Sabrina Ionescu and Rex Chapman — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Qué momento! — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Serena Williams Marathon

2017 Australian Open Women’s Final — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

2003 Australian Open Women’s Final — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

2002 Wimbledon Ladies’ Final — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

2012 Wimbledon Ladies’ Final — ESPN2, midnight

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon