Giannis Antetokounmpo has priceless reaction to girlfriend's admission of being Lakers fan growing up

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a fierce competitor, and while he has a good personality, he’s not really interested in being buddies with members of opposing teams.

It’s known that the NBA is a brotherhood, and that there’s a code among players, showing respect and communicating with one another. Giannis follows that as well, but he’s not the type of guy that gets spotted hanging out with other NBA’ers when they’re in town, and social stuff of that nature.

So when his girlfriend revealed that she was a Lakers fan growing up during a recent Instagram live stream, he reacted in the exact manner you’d think he would, and it was pretty funny.

Giannis’ girlfriend said she grew up a Lakers fan. This was his reaction 💀 pic.twitter.com/vcy78xHGA7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 26, 2020

Classic Giannis. If you’re not on the Bucks train, then he’s not messing with you.