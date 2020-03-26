Henrik Lundqvist donates $100,000 in Coronavirus relief efforts

New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist of Are, Sweden has donated $100,000 to the Coronavirus relief effort. According to Brendan Bianowicz of the New York Post, the funds are going from the Henrik Lundqvist Foundation to the Food Bank for New York City. The organization is currently helping people and families who have to quarantine or are experiencing a significant loss income because of Coronavirus.

Approximately 8000 children and their families will benefit from the generous donation. There are currently 37, 258 Coronavirus cases in the state of New York and 385 deaths due to Coronavirus. There is no doubt that the world, just not the United States, is experiencing a pandemic of gigantic proportions and needs to be taken completely seriously immediately.

It will now be interesting to see if Lundqvist will assist the people of his native Sweden as well. Sweden has been less hard hit due to the Coronavirus, but still have 2840 cases and 71 deaths. Lundqvist won a gold medal for Sweden in men’s hockey at the 2006 Olympic Games in Turin and the 2017 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Cologne, Germany.

Lundqvist has spent his entire 15 seasons in the National Hockey League with the New York Rangers. In 30 games this season, he has a record of 10 wins, 12 regulation losses, three losses in extra time, one shutout, a goals against average of 3.16 and a save percentage of .905.

On February 1, 2020, Lundqvist made 33 saves for his 64th career shutout in a 1-0 Rangers win over the Detroit Red Wings. Lundqvist is 16th all-time in NHL history in shutouts and the NHL active leader.

Lundqvist is sixth all-time in NHL wins among goaltenders with 459 and second all-time in NHL wins among active goaltenders. For current netminders he only trails Marc-Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights who has 466 wins. The other four goaltenders all-time with more wins than Lundqvist are Martin Brodeur (691 wins), Patrick Roy (551 wins), Roberto Luongo (489 wins) and Ed Belfour (484 wins).