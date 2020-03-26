NFL and Eagles prepare for a TV studio version of the Draft

The NFL has refused to reschedule the annual Draft, but instead produce a virtual TV version of the live event. It means the MACH 10 Draft Challenge is still on, gentle readers, but everything else will look a lot different about the main event itself.

EYE feel for all of you who are in a state of suspended animation right now. Pandemic isolation is a tricky business, and the loss of jobs and income is serious business, in addition to having to worry about your family’s health and your own.

While the players are forced to begin planning solitary training programs, the Eagles as an organization are still navigating to build their new roster through remote communications.

The Eagles added to their secondary on Wednesday.

The team signed former Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to a one-year contract. ESPN’s Jordan Schultz was the first to report the signing.

Robey-Coleman has played nickel cornerback throughout his seven-year career, though he does have some experience as an outside cover man.

The 28-year-old nickel corner went undrafted out of USC in 2013. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound defensive back spent four seasons with the Bills before signing a multi-year deal with the Rams.

During his seven seasons in the league, Robey-Coleman has played in 111 games. He has produced 289 tackles, five sacks, 48 pass breakups, six interceptions and five forced fumbles.

His new contract? It’s just 1-year with some guaranteed money, my guess is it’s for $2.5 million with $1 million guaranteed. Robey-Coleman was set to make $4.5 million with the Rams this season.

Mike Kaye of NJ.com has a unique take on the Robey-Coleman pickup:

“… the Eagles have popularized the nickel cornerback position in their secondary. Avonte Maddox, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Trevor Williams, Sidney Jones and Will Parks all have significant experience in the slot. Adding Robey-Coleman to the mix further solidifies the belief that Maddox will move outside, leaving LeBlanc, Williams and the latest addition to battle for the starting nickel job. That’s not a bad thing, as Maddox played very well on the outside in 2018.

“This move may be a prelude to a trade. The Eagles’ secondary is packed with similarly skilled cornerbacks. The Eagles are clearly moving toward a positionless secondary with several players capable of playing multiple spots. The Eagles have made it very clear that Rasul Douglas is only an outside cornerback to them. He has been rumored to be on the trade block and adding another nickel corner to the mix probably doesn’t help his cause for sticking around. Look for the Eagles to potentially swap Douglas for another player in short order.”