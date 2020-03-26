NFL

Teddy Bridgewater actually learning Panthers offense by playing 'Madden,' rather than the traditional way

Teddy Bridgewater actually learning Panthers offense by playing 'Madden,' rather than the traditional way

NFL

Teddy Bridgewater actually learning Panthers offense by playing 'Madden,' rather than the traditional way

By March 26, 2020

By |

It’s been a humbling waiting period for Teddy Bridgewater, as he was once the Vikings franchise quarterback, but a brutal leg injury and long recovery process has relegated him to being a backup, for a few different teams.

But sitting and learning a complex offense behind future Hall of Famer Drew Brees wasn’t the worst situation in the world, and now Bridgewater is cashing in, having been signed to a three-year deal by the Panthers. Cam Newton has been released, and it’s Bridgewater’s team now.

The Panthers have a new coaching staff, though, and an innovative, new-look offense. Normally, quarterbacks work with coaches — both on and off the field — at the team facility to learn the scheme. However, that’s not an option right now, given the coronavirus outbreak.

So, instead, Bridgewater is learning the Panthers offense by gaming — playing “Madden.”

“Madden” and Wikipedia work for everything — including learning NFL offenses, apparently.

NFL, Panthers, Promoted

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

More Sports

More NFL
Home