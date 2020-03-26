Teddy Bridgewater actually learning Panthers offense by playing 'Madden,' rather than the traditional way

It’s been a humbling waiting period for Teddy Bridgewater, as he was once the Vikings franchise quarterback, but a brutal leg injury and long recovery process has relegated him to being a backup, for a few different teams.
But sitting and learning a complex offense behind future Hall of Famer Drew Brees wasn’t the worst situation in the world, and now Bridgewater is cashing in, having been signed to a three-year deal by the Panthers. Cam Newton has been released, and it’s Bridgewater’s team now.
The Panthers have a new coaching staff, though, and an innovative, new-look offense. Normally, quarterbacks work with coaches — both on and off the field — at the team facility to learn the scheme. However, that’s not an option right now, given the coronavirus outbreak.
So, instead, Bridgewater is learning the Panthers offense by gaming — playing “Madden.”
“Madden” and Wikipedia work for everything — including learning NFL offenses, apparently.
