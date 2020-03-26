Cardio is awesome! It speeds up the metabolism, burns fat, improves circulation, helps control blood pressure, prevents heart disease and more. This is why cardiovascular exercise is an essential part of a well-rounded exercise routine.

The thing is, achieving the work output required to reach the recommended 55 to 85 percent of your maximum heart rate is tough without a little assistance which is where cardio equipment comes in. To help Sport Your Lifestyle™ these machines make it easy to get the body moving, increase energy expenditure and allow individuals to take a more involved approach to exercise since there’s a designated action to perform. The best cardio equipment on the market includes the treadmill, elliptical, rowing machine, and stationary cycle. “Why?”, you ask. Let’s discuss.

Treadmill

The treadmill is simple. You get on the machine (but not directly on the belt), set it, hit start and run while maintaining proper form. As for why they’re worthy of making the list of the best cardio equipment on the market, it all comes down to results. This gym staple puts you in full control of your body’s mechanics atop a moving belt. In addition to the cardiovascular benefit and impact on aerobic fitness, that control in contrast to the moving component activates a vast number of muscles including those within the core along with the abdominal muscles, glutes, quads, hamstrings, and calves. Furthermore, running on a treadmill benefits the mind in the form of improved mood (thank you endorphins), focus and even cognition.

Elliptical

Unlike treadmills, the action of using an elliptical doesn’t preserve natural range of motion but it does put minimal stress on joints making elliptical training perfect for those seeking a low impact workout without sacrificing intensity. Nowadays you can get under-desk elliptical to continue burning calories even while working at your office. It’s also easy to modify the intensity of your cardiovascular activity on an elliptical so whether you want to push yourself or keep the calorie burn going on a rest day, there is the option to do so. Elliptical trainers also make the list of the best cardio equipment on the market due to the versatility they offer. If the handles don’t provide enough upper body exercise, simply incorporate dumbbells. Are you in need of some workout variation? Switch things up with the machine’s built-in programs. Moreover, those with busy schedules will appreciate the fact that they can multitask on an elliptical.

Rowing Machine

The full-body machine is a cardio equipment winner mainly because it closely mimics the body’s natural range of motion when rowing thus delivering a full-body workout. Almost every muscle in the body is engaged when using a rowing machine meaning the cardiovascular benefit is accompanied by improved speed, power output, and coordination. There are several types of rowers on the market with varying resistance systems. All deliver the benefits mentioned but come with advantages and disadvantages. For example, water rowers are very smooth in action, air rowers are efficient yet noisy and the resistance on magnetic rowers is adjustable while hydraulic machines are the most lightweight.

Stationary Cycle

Stationary cycles, also known as stationary bikes, deliver an effective cardiovascular workout that focuses on the lower body without the impact. Once you mount the bike and start pedaling against medium to high resistance, which is recommended for the best results, amazing things happen. Not only does stationary cycling exercise the heart and lungs but it torches the muscles in the lower body thus increasing strength and stimulating new muscle tissue. The two main types of stationary bikes include upright and recumbent. Upright cycles are great for novice and advanced users alike while a recumbent cycle is a wise option for back pain sufferers as well as those who have difficulty balancing on upright models.

Overall, the best cardio equipment comes down to effectiveness, muscle engagement, ease of use, mechanics, and variety. To choose the right one(s) for you, just consider your needs, how you like to exercise then integrate it into your workout routine.

How does cardio burn fat

When someone is stepping for example on a treadmill and starts walking or running on it, the body starts making adaptations, namely changing the hormonal environment of the body.

The main purpose of this hormonal environment is to get the fat from the fat stores and to burn it for energy, thing which it does with success.

An important thing here is that whenever you are starting a cardio session the first 15-20 minutes the body will not burn only fat for fuel, but also carbohydrates. This happens because the body needs some time to get the body from the fat storing mode, in the fat burning mode. But after the body makes these adaptations completely, it will burn mostly fat and carbohydrates close to none.

So, all the people that were scared that cardio will burn their muscles should stop worrying too much, because cardio will mostly burn fat, only bodybuilders needs to care about this type of details. Normal individuals that want just to lose some weight should not be concerned about this debate.

How to use cardio to lose weight

Depending on the amount of fat you will need to burn and also the period in which you will have to burn it, cardio sessions can look very differently.

For example, if a person needs to lose 20 pounds of fat in 1 month, then he will need to add cardio almost every single day, of course together with a well structured meal plan.

But if a person wants to lose 20 pounds in a period of 2 months, then he can do around 3-4 sessions of cardio per week.

A very important thing that you also need to know is that together with the frequency of the cardio, the duration of it will have to be adapted to the respective situation.

Keep in mind that there is no training that can over train a bad diet, so make sure to get your diet at point.

As you can see cardio science is not very complicated, although some will like to make it appear like being very complex. So, whenever you will hear someone make it to sound more complicated than it is remember what you’ve read in this article!